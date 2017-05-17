BRIEF-Automotive Finco Corp says cash dividend of $0.0171/common share
* Automotive Finco Corp says cash dividend of $0.0171/common share to be paid on july 31, 2017, up about 22 percent over its earlier dividend per share
May 17 Delivra Corp
* Delivra announces record first quarter 2017 results
* Increased qtrly revenue by 26% from $992,682 to $1.25 million, driven by growth in sales of company's flagship livrelief products
* Delivra Corp qtrly net loss per share - basic $0.01
* "Operating efficiencies" in quarter and reduced number of employees resulted in annual savings of approximately $750,000
* All figures in C$ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Classpass raises $70 million in series c funding led by Temasek following its strongest quarter to date
* Marching Moose Capital Corp. Announces update on definitive agreement with avidian gold inc.