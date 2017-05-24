May 24 Delphi Energy Corp:
* Delphi Energy Corp announces financing with strategic
partner to further accelerate growth at its bigstone montney
asset
* Delphi Energy Corp - has entered into agreements with
investors for a $65 million financing transaction
* Delphi Energy Corp - principal use of proceeds will be to
expand company's drilling plans for winter of 2017/2018
* Delphi Energy Corp - proceeds from financing transaction
will temporarily reduce bank indebtedness and working capital
deficits
* Delphi Energy Corp - run-rate cash flow in q4 of 2018 is
anticipated to be in context of $100 million to $110 million
* Delphi Energy Corp - post financing, delphi's $80 million
credit facility is expected to be undrawn as at june 30, 2017
* Delphi Energy Corp - total debt to cash flow ratio is
anticipated to remain at or below company's target of 1.5 times
through 2018
* Delphi Energy - anticipates production in q4 of 2018 to
increase by approximately 40 percent, from its current q4
expectation of 11,000 to 11,500 boe/d
* Delphi Energy Corp - company has agreed to sell, on a
private placement basis, 27.6 million common shares at an issue
price of $1.27 per common share
* Delphi Energy - agreed to issue an additional $30 million
principal amount of currently outstanding 10% senior secured
collateralized exchange listed notes
* Delphi Energy Corp - re-opening of cel(tm) notes was
priced at 100pct of par to yield 10pct and will not be issued
with any warrants
