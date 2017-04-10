BRIEF-Frontfour and Sandpiper's nominees to join Granite REIT's board of trustees and directors
* Frontfour and Sandpiper's nominees to join Granite REIT's board of trustees and directors
April 10 Delphi Energy Corp
* Delphi Energy Corp provides operations update on successful winter program and participation at CAPP Scotiabank investment symposium
* Delphi Energy Corp - reconfirms confidence in 2017 development plan to grow year-end exit production for 2017 to between 11,000 boe/d and 12,000 boe/d
* Delphi Energy Corp - continues to forecast absolute and per share growth across all measures during 2017
* Wall Financial Corporation announces F'18 Q1 operating results and financial statements
* Fiera Capital QSSP II Investment Fund and Fiera Capital, as manager of fund, announced they will redeem all series of class A shares of fund on August 31, 2017