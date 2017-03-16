BRIEF-Park National Corp enters into a first amendment to credit agreement
* Park National Corp - on June 15, 2017, co entered into a first amendment to credit agreement, made and entered into as of June 15, 2017
March 15 Delphi Energy Corp:
* Delphi Energy Corp. Reports 2016 year end results, reserves and provides operations update
* Delphi Energy Corp - production volumes in q4 of 2016 averaged 7,127 boe/d
* Delphi Energy Corp - qtrly adjusted funds from operations per share $0.05
* Delphi Energy - weather delays in Q3 & Q4 pushed on-stream dates for 2 wells of 2016 program until late December, impacting q4 production volumes
* Says Delphi's 2017 capital program is forecast to be $65.0 to $70.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Independence Holding Company announces 2017 first-quarter results
* WOW! announces commitments for $2.28 billion of new term loans