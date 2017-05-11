US STOCKS-Wall St rises as tech stocks bounce back
* Fed's Dudley says tight labor market should push inflation up
May 11 Delphi Energy Corp :
* Delphi energy reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share c$0.05
* Qtrly produced an average of 8,198 barrels of oil equivalent per day
* Generated qtrly adjusted funds from operations of $8.2 million
* Current production capability remains at upper end of our 2017 annual production guidance of 9,000 to 9,500 boe/d
* Continues to forecast absolute and per share growth across all measures during 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HOUSTON, June 19 Hess Corp said on Monday it would sell its stake in enhanced oil recovery (EOR) projects in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico to Occidental Petroleum Corp for $600 million in cash.
PARIS, June 19 Qatar Airways does not see any need for Boeing to make a mid-market jet, saying it could instead tweak the 787-8, the airline's chief executive said on Monday.