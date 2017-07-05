BRIEF-Shire submits IND application for gene therapy candidate SHP654
* Shire submits investigational new drug application to FDA for gene therapy candidate SHP654 for treatment of Hemophilia A
July 5 Delta Air Lines Inc
* Delta Air Lines Inc - Expects to record roughly $350 million of other expenses in June quarter - SEC Filing
* Delta Air Lines Inc - Expects a June quarter operating margin of 18 - 19%, an improvement of 200bps year on year - SEC Filing
* Delta Air Lines - Results includes $125 million impact from operational disruption that resulted from severe storms in Atlanta in early April
* Delta Air Lines Inc - Non fuel unit costs including profit sharing for June quarter are expected to be up 5 - 6% versus prior year Source text: [bit.ly/2spM99g] Further company coverage:
* Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp- U.S. FDA conditionally accepted proposed trade name Tonmya for tnx-102 sl for management of ptsd
* Merck to present new data from clinical trials evaluating Isentress HD (raltegravir) and investigational HIV therapies Doravirine and MK-8591 at IAS 2017