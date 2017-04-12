April 12 Delta Air Lines Inc
* Delta Air Lines announces march quarter profit
* Delta Air Lines Inc qtrly total revenue $9,148 million
versus $9,251 million
* Delta Air Lines Inc - qtrly passenger unit revenues
declined 0.5 percent on 0.5 percent lower capacity
* Delta Air Lines Inc - qtrly earnings per diluted share of
$0.82
* Delta Air Lines Inc sees Q2 operating margin 17% to 19%
* Delta Air Lines Inc sees Q2 fuel price, including taxes,
settled hedges, refinery impact $1.68 - $1.73
* Delta Air Lines Inc - expect June quarter passenger unit
revenues to increase one to three percent and remain positive
throughout year
* Delta Air Lines Inc - qtrly adjusted earnings per diluted
share of $0.77
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.75, revenue view $9.18
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Delta Air Lines Inc - for June quarter, Delta is expecting
its margins to expand relative to prior year
* Delta Air Lines Inc sees Q2 2017 passenger unit revenue up
1% - 3% compared to Q2 2016
* Delta Air Lines Inc - sees June quarter CASM-ex, including
profit sharing up 6% - 8%
* Delta Air Lines Inc - currently estimates april storm
impact will reduce its June quarter pre-tax income by $125
million.
* Delta Air Lines Inc - sees June quarter normalized
CASM-ex, including profit sharing up 4% - 6%
* Delta Air Lines Inc - Sees June quarter system capacity up
0% - 1%
* Delta Air Lines Inc says expect entirety of 2017 margin
pressure to have occurred in March quarter from higher fuel
prices
* Delta Air Lines Inc - will reduce its planned pension
contributions from $1.2 billion to $500 million for each of next
three years
