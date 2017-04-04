April 4 Delta Air Lines Inc:
* Delta Air Lines Inc - march total system asms 21.16
billion, up 1 percent
* Expects a march quarter operating margin of 10.0 - 11.0%
* Delta Air Lines Inc - "anticipates year-on-year fuel cost
pressure will peak for 2017 in march quarter"
* Delta Air Lines Inc - continues to expect margins to
inflect in second half of year
* "expects to record roughly $315 million of other expenses
in march quarter"
* Delta Air Lines Inc sees march quarter 2017 passenger unit
revenue down about 0.5 percent compared to march quarter 2016
* Sees for march quarter 2017 system capacity down about
0.5%
* Delta Air Lines Inc sees March quarter 2017 casm-ex
including profit sharing up 3 percent to 4 percent versus march
quarter 2016
