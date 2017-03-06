BRIEF-SRV with new EUR 100 million syndicated credit facility
* NEW EUR 100 MILLION SYNDICATED CREDIT FACILITY FOR SRV GROUP PLC
March 6 Delta Air Lines Inc -
* Sees March quarter passenger unit revenue to be about flat y-o-y - SEC filing
* Sees March quarter 2017 CASM, excluding fuel, including profit sharing up 5.5 percent to 6.5 percent
* Sees March quarter operating margin of 10 percent to 11 percent
* Sees March quarter 2017 normalized CASM, excluding fuel, including profit sharing up 3.5 percent to 4.5 percent
* Margins likely to contract in 2017 as pace of revenue improvement lags cost increases
* Sees March quarter non-operating expense of $145 million - $170 million
* Sees March quarter 2017 system capacity down 0 percent to 1 percent
* Commercial initiatives should result in flat PRASM in 1q17 with trends improving through 2017
* Sees branded fares to drive $300 million of incremental revenue in 2017 and an incremental $1 billion revenue through 2019
* Sees $6 billion in pretax profits in 2017
* Sees American Express partnership to deliver $300 million in incremental value in 2017
* Delta Air Lines Inc - "Expects to drive about $1.5 billion of productivity savings in 2017" Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2msQ6d6] Further company coverage:
* NEW EUR 100 MILLION SYNDICATED CREDIT FACILITY FOR SRV GROUP PLC
KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 Nearly $30 million of funds stolen from scandal-hit 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) was used to buy jewelry for the prime minister's wife, including a rare 22-carat pink diamond set in a necklace, according to the latest filings by the U.S. Justice Department in a civil lawsuit.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, June 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Macau) Limited (ICBC Macau) at 'A' and Banco OCBC Weng Hang, S.A. (BWH) at 'A+'. The Outlooks are Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. The rating actions follow Fitch's periodic review of the Macao banks. Fitch views Macao's short-term banking secto