Nikkei falls in choppy trade after weak U.S. data overshadows Fed hike
TOKYO, June 15 Japan's Nikkei share average fell in choppy trade on Thursday, after weak U.S. inflation data overshadowed an interest hike by the Federal Reserve.
March 29 Delta Air Lines Inc:
* Delta and Korean Air to expand partnership
* Delta Air Lines - reached agreement with expanded trans-pacific network that will increase travel choices and boost competition between U.S. and Asia
* Says Delta will be launching new nonstop service between Atlanta and Seoul in June 2017
* Delta Air Lines - Korean Air to continue to expand its U.S.-Korea network in summer 2017 with introduction of third roundtrip between Los Angeles,Seoul Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
TOKYO, June 15 Western Digital Corp expects a ruling on its request for a court injunction to stop the sale of Toshiba Corp's chip unit by mid-July, a source familiar with the situation said on Thursday. The California-based firm presented a revised offer for the chip unit that met Toshiba's requests on Wednesday but did not receive a positive response, a separate source said.
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment