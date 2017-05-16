UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 16 Delta Galil Industries Ltd
* Delta Galil reports first quarter 2017 results
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.95 to $2.02
* Q1 earnings per share $0.28 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share $0.22
* Q1 sales rose 23 percent to $315.7 million
* Sees FY 2017 sales up 13 to 16 percent
* Sees FY 2017 sales $1.33 billion to $1.37 billion
* Delta Galil Industries - reaffirms 2017 guidance
* Delta Galil Industries - started to run Vietnamese factory with 750 new employees in QRT, and are on track to have first orders shipped in April 2017
* Delta Galil Industries - expect Vietnamese factory to reach full operational status in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources