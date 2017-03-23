BRIEF-xG Technology awarded interference mitigation patent to enhance wireless communications
* XG Technology awarded new interference mitigation patent for enhancing wireless communications
March 23 Delta Air Lines Inc
* Press release - Delta plans new daily nonstop service between New York-JFK and Rio De Janeiro, Brazil
* A new daily nonstop flight between New York-JFK and Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, beginning Dec. 21, 2017
* RedHill biopharma announces confirmatory phase III study initiated with rhb-105 (talicia™) for H. Pylori infection
* Vivint Solar Inc says its residential solar energy systems are now available in Vermont