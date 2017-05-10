UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 10 DELTA PLUS GROUP SA
* Q1 REVENUE EUR 54.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 44.4 MILLION YEAR AGO
* CONFIRMS OUTLOOK FOR POSITIVE ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH IN 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2r29BJo Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources