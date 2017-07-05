BRIEF-Tonix Pharmaceuticals reports conditional acceptance of Tonmya as proposed brand name for TNX-102 SL
* Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp- U.S. FDA conditionally accepted proposed trade name Tonmya for tnx-102 sl for management of ptsd
July 5 Delta Air Lines Inc
* Delta reports financial and operating performance for June 2017
* Delta Air Lines Inc says consolidated passenger unit revenue (PRASM) for month of June increased 2.5 percent year over year
* Reports June mainline completion factor of 99.9%
* Delta Air Lines Inc - June total system load factor 88.5% versus 87.7%
* Says June total system RPMS up 2.8 percent
* Says June total system RPMS up 2.8 percent

* Says June total system ASMS up 1.8 percent
* Cytori Therapeutics - receives key cell therapy patent for scleroderma, patent has a term at least through 2034
* El Al Israel Airlines Ltd - Board's approval for acquisition of Israir Aviation and Tourism Ltd. through its subsidiary Sun D'Or, from IDB Tourism