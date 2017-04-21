April 21 Delta Property Fund Ltd:

* Has been approached by a broad-based black empowerment consortium led by management of co

* Consortium wishes to subscribe for a shareholding of up to 51 pct in Delta

* Board has constituted an independent sub-committee to assess terms of proposed transaction

* Proposed transaction may have a material effect on price of Delta shares