May 23 Delta Technology Holdings Ltd:

* Delta Technology Holdings Ltd - currently delta has nearly released its full production capacity, but still cannot meet market demand

* Delta Technology Holdings Ltd - Delta is seeking strategic partners and is now contacting and negotiating with several large-and-medium-sized oct/percent manufacturers in China

* Delta Technology Holdings Ltd - Delta proposes to sell oct/percent and downstream products of manufacturers by signing exclusive sale agreements