* Delta to expand Airbus A321-200 aircraft order; defer 10 A350 deliveries

* Delta Air Lines - agreed with Airbus SE to defer 10 of airline's 25 A350-900 aircraft deliveries set for 2019-2020 by two to three years with additional delivery flexibility