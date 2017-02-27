Feb 27 Deltic Timber Corp

* Deltic announces preliminary fourth quarter 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.26

* Q4 sales rose 17.8 percent to $58.5 million

* Says John Enlow has been appointed president and chief executive officer of Deltic, effective march 8

* Deltic Timber Corp - Byrom L. Walker appointed as interim chief financial officer

* Company has initiated a search process to identify a permanent chief financial officer

* Says finished lumber sales volume is estimated to be 65 to 75 million board feet for Q1

* Deltic Timber Corp - termination of Mann was completed after board became aware that he misappropriated certain company assets for personal use

* Deltic Timber Corp - Walker's appointment follows decision by board of directors to terminate Kenneth D. Mann as chief financial officer

* Deltic Timber - Mann's termination's not related to financial performance, is not expected to have material impact on previously issued financial statements