March 23 Delticom AG:

* Delticom's revenues in 2016 surpassed the mark of 600 million euros ($647.82 million) for the first time

* FY revenue rose 8.4 percent to 606.6 million euros

* FY EBITDA for reporting period increased from 14.3 million to 15.1 million euros

* FY EBIT increased in reporting period due to lower depreciation by +28.9 percent to 7.2 million euros (2015: 5.6 million euros)

* FY net profit 4.5 million euros versus 3.4 million euros year ago

* Dividend 0.50 euro per share

For current business year, Delticom Group anticipates full year sales of 650 million euros, accompanied by an increase in EBITDA to at least 16 million euros