BRIEF-OpenText enters into global cloud reseller agreement with SAP
* OpenText announces new global cloud reseller agreement with SAP to provide end-to-end HR document management
March 23 Delticom AG:
* Delticom's revenues in 2016 surpassed the mark of 600 million euros ($647.82 million) for the first time
* FY revenue rose 8.4 percent to 606.6 million euros
* FY EBITDA for reporting period increased from 14.3 million to 15.1 million euros
* FY EBIT increased in reporting period due to lower depreciation by +28.9 percent to 7.2 million euros (2015: 5.6 million euros)
* FY net profit 4.5 million euros versus 3.4 million euros year ago
* Dividend 0.50 euro per share
* For current business year, Delticom Group anticipates full year sales of 650 million euros, accompanied by an increase in EBITDA to at least 16 million euros
June 15 Twitter Inc said it would roll out a series of tweaks to its website and mobile applications from Thursday to further simplify the microblogging service's interface for its users.
* ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH NUIX