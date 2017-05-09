May 9 KONECRANES ABP:

* DEMAG OF KONECRANES GROUP SIGNED A MAJOR SERVICE CONTRACT WITH DAIMLER AG IN GERMANY

* CONTRACT IS EFFECTIVE AS OF 2017

* DEMAG, WHICH IS PART OF KONECRANES GROUP, HAS SIGNED A CONTRACT WITH DAIMLER AG FOR MAINTENANCE OF FOUR AUTOMOTIVE PLANTS IN GERMANY