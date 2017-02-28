Feb 28 Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG:

* Prolongs maturity of 148 million euros ($156.52 million) promissory note at significantly better interest rate conditions

* FFO to increase annually by 1.45 million euros starting in 2017

* Interest rate has been reduced retroactively as at January 1, 2017, from 5 pct p.a. to 4 pct p.a. without paying a penalty for early repayment

* Because investors in promissory note waived their option for a partial repayment agreed at time of issuance, can now use entire proceeds from sale of non-core assets of around 22 million euros for further growth