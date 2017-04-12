BRIEF-Skanska says sells buildings at university in Kalmar, Sweden
* Skanska divests three buildings at linnaeus university in kalmar, sweden, for about sek 1.1 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 12 Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG:
* Speaker of executive board (CEO) Andreas Steyer will resign from executive board of Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
* His executive board contract, which runs until March 31, 2019, will be terminated prematurely by best mutual amicable agreement with supervisory board
* Executive board member Markus Drews will become executive board spokesman (CEO) as of July 1, 2017
* As of July 1, 2017 executive board of company will consist of Markus Drews (CEO) and Ralf Kind (CFO) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 15 GERMAN STARTUPS GROUP BERLIN GMBH & CO KGAA:
ASTANA, June 15 Kazakhstan plans to support the debt restructuring plan proposed by state-run Azeri lender IBA, Kairat Kelimbetov, a board member of the Kazakh state pension fund, said on Thursday.