April 28 Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG:

* FY rental income more than doubled to 76.4 million euros ($83.00 million)(2015: 33.3 million euros)

* Net profit for period declined by around 4% to 27.6 million euros in 2016 (31 December 2015: 28.9 million euros)

* Set itself strategic target of expanding portfolio to a carrying amount of 2 billion euros over medium term beyond 2017

* Expects key performance indictors to improve in 2017 and will provide a forecast of development of significant KPIS for 2017 financial year over next weeks

* Expects rising income from property letting and falling costs at portfolio and administration level in 2017 financial year