BRIEF-Dr Peng Telecom & Media Group sets coupon rate of 2017 bonds as 6 pct
* Says it sets coupon rate of 2017 public corporate bonds as 6 percent
March 6 Den Networks Ltd
* Says signed deal with Den Digital Cable Network for raising stake of co in DDCN to 88.57 percent from 51 percent
* Company has purchased equity stake from the existing shareholders of DDCN. Source text: [Den Networks Limited has informed the Exchange that the Company has entered into an Agreement with DEN Digital Cable Network Private Limited ("DDCN") for increasing equity stake of the Company in DDCN from 51.00% to 88.57%. The Company has purchased equity stake from the existing shareholders of DDCN.] Further company coverage:
June 16 Britain's telecoms regulator said on Friday it fined mobile network operator Three 1.9 million pounds ($2.43 million) for failing temporarily to provide emergency call service.
ROME, June 16 Open Fiber has won a second tender to lay fiber optic lines in non-economically viable areas, two sources said on Friday.