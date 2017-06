Feb 23 Denbury Resources Inc

* Denbury reports 2016 fourth quarter and annual results

* Q4 loss per share $0.99

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.02 excluding items

* Denbury resources inc- continuing production averaged 60,685 boe/d during q4 of 2016

* Qtrly revenues and commodity derivative settlements combined $234 million versus $344 million

* Denbury resources - total lease operating expenses in q4 $106 million, decrease of $22 million, or 17% on absolute-dollar basis when compared to q4 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)