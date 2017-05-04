May 4 Denbury Resources Inc:
* Denbury reports first quarter 2017 results; announces
reaffirmation of borrowing base and amendment to credit facility
* Q1 earnings per share $0.05
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.02 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Denbury resources inc qtrly revenues $272 million versus
$194 million a year ago
* Denbury Resources Inc - "believe we are close to arresting
decline in our production and are now moving into a period of
stable to growing production"
* Denbury Resources Inc - "expect full-year loe per boe to
be close to our prior guidance of around $20 per boe"
* Denbury Resources Inc - production averaged 59,933
barrels of oil equivalent per day during q1 of 2017
* Denbury Resources Inc - 2017 capital budget remains
unchanged from previously estimated amount of approximately $300
million
* Q1 revenue view $248.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
