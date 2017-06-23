UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
June 23 Banca Piccolo Credito Valtellinese:
* Denis Dumont raised stake to 5.784 percent as of June 20 up from 3.02 percent as of May 18 - regulatory filing Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts