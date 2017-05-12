UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 12 Denkyosha Co Ltd:
* Says it has named Hiroshi Fujino as the new Chairman of the Board
* Says it has also named Shuhei Sakata as the new President of the company, to replace Hiroshi Fujino
* Effective date June 29
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/2eug6t
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources