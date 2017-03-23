March 23 The CEO of Novo Nordisk's, the world's biggest diabetes company, made the following comments at the firm's annual general meeting on Thursday:

* "Some have speculated that Novo Nordisk will turn into a big M&A machine. That will not happen," said Lars Fruergaard Joergensen

* "I can confirm that we will be looking more at external innovation"

* He repeated that the company is also looking at bolt-on acquisitions

* "Yes we are looking, but it will not turn Novo Nordisk into a different company"

* Fruergard has previously said the firm is looking at making acquisitions to broaden the drugmaker's product line-up, in a change of tack that reflects a need for fresh sources of growth Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen, editing by Gwladys Fouche)