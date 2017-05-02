UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 2 Dennys Corp
* Denny’s Corporation reports results for first quarter 2017
* Q1 earnings per share $0.11
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.12
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Dennys Corp qtrly total operating revenue grew 2.6% to $127.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $129.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Dennys Corp sees 2017 same-store sales growth at company and domestic franchised restaurants between 0% and 2%
* Dennys Corp -in 2017 expects 45 to 50 new restaurant openings, with net restaurant growth of 10 to 20 restaurants
* Dennys corp sees 2017 total operating revenue between $523 and $532 million including franchise and licensing revenue between $140 and $142 million
* Dennys Corp sees 2017 company restaurant margin between 17.5% and 18% and franchise restaurant margin between 71% and 71.5%
* Dennys Corp sees 2017 cash capital expenditures between $22 million and $24 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources