* Denny’s Corporation reports results for first quarter 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $0.11

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.12

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dennys Corp qtrly total operating revenue grew 2.6% to $127.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $129.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Dennys Corp sees 2017 same-store sales growth at company and domestic franchised restaurants between 0% and 2%

* Dennys Corp -in 2017 expects 45 to 50 new restaurant openings, with net restaurant growth of 10 to 20 restaurants

* Dennys corp sees 2017 total operating revenue between $523 and $532 million including franchise and licensing revenue between $140 and $142 million

* Dennys Corp sees 2017 company restaurant margin between 17.5% and 18% and franchise restaurant margin between 71% and 71.5%

* Dennys Corp sees 2017 cash capital expenditures between $22 million and $24 million