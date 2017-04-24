BRIEF-Maya Gold and Silver appoints Noureddine Mokaddem CEO
* Board appointed René Branchaud as Chairman of Board and Noureddine Mokaddem President and Chief Executive Officer of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 24 Denovo Biopharma:
* Denovo Biopharma obtains exclusive license to Liafensine from AMRI
* Denovo Biopharma - under terms, Denovo Biopharma gains an exclusive license to all rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize Liafensine globally
* Denovo Biopharma - Liafensine was well tolerated, with no evidence of dose-dependent discontinuations due to adverse events
* Denovo Biopharma - Liafensine program was not continued beyond phase 2 studies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Board appointed René Branchaud as Chairman of Board and Noureddine Mokaddem President and Chief Executive Officer of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Internet of Things Inc. signs Letter of Intent to acquire Weather Telematics Inc.
* Announced four internal appointments and two new additions to its Distribution and Business Development Group