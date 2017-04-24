April 24 Denovo Biopharma:

* Denovo Biopharma obtains exclusive license to Liafensine from AMRI

* Denovo Biopharma - under terms, Denovo Biopharma gains an exclusive license to all rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize Liafensine globally

* Denovo Biopharma - Liafensine was well tolerated, with no evidence of dose-dependent discontinuations due to adverse events

* Denovo Biopharma - Liafensine program was not continued beyond phase 2 studies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: