July 3 Dentas Co Ltd

* Says Okayama-based unit took out a loan of 12 million yen from Anon Shinkin Bank, on June 29, with interest rate of 3 percent and maturity date on June 15, 2024

* Proceeds was used for operating fund

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/f1N7u4

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)