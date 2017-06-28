BRIEF-Carrizo Oil & Gas prices public offering of 15.6 mln common shares
* Says public offering of 15.6 million common shares priced at $14.60 per share
June 28 Dentsply Sirona Inc
* Dentsply Sirona Inc - Dental Solutions Company announced that company has agreed to a new distribution agreement in Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says public offering of 15.6 million common shares priced at $14.60 per share
* Blue Apron Holdings Inc announces pricing of initial public offering
* Tower will make no further comment on vero transaction until commerce commission has announced their decision on vero sia