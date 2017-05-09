BRIEF-AAC Holdings reaches agreement with unionized workers at sunrise house in New Jersey
* AAC Holdings Inc reaches agreement with unionized workers at sunrise house in New Jersey
May 9 Dentsply Sirona Inc:
* Dentsply Sirona reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.49 excluding items
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.26
* Q1 sales $900.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $916.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $2.80 to $2.90
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Armistice Capital LLC reports 9.9 percent passive stake in Eyegate Pharmaceuticals Inc, as of June 9, 2017 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sM4eCk) Further company coverage:
* Has sold one of its existing vessels, bulk beothuk, to a third party for $7 million cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: