April 18 Dentsu Inc

* Dentsu Inc announces agreement to acquire 89 percent stake in SVG Media Group

* Dentsu Inc - agreement also gives Dentsu Group the option to increase its share incrementally to make the SVG Media Group a wholly owned subsidiary

* Dentsu Inc - impact of transaction on Dentsu's consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2017 is expected to be minimal Source text: bit.ly/2pMbxEp