BRIEF-Lagardere launches its 7-year bond issue
* LAUNCHED EUR 300 MILLION, 7-YEARS (DUE IN JUNE 2024) BOND ISSUE, WITH AN ANNUAL COUPON OF 1.625%
April 18 Dentsu Inc
* Dentsu Inc announces agreement to acquire 89 percent stake in SVG Media Group
* Dentsu Inc - agreement also gives Dentsu Group the option to increase its share incrementally to make the SVG Media Group a wholly owned subsidiary
* Dentsu Inc - impact of transaction on Dentsu's consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2017 is expected to be minimal Source text: bit.ly/2pMbxEp
DAKAR, June 14 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Activists behind an app designed to assist doctors document evidence of sexual violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo aim to go beyond obtaining justice for rape victims and collect data which could help secure prosecutions for war crimes.
* Introduces new 2.6 terabit chipset for fastest routers on market