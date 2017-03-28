March 28 Depomed Inc -

* Depomed announces cooperation agreement with Starboard Value Lp including CEO and board changes

* Three new directors named to board

* Says q1 2017 net sales estimated to be $95-$100 million-

* Says James Fogarty named new chairman of boar

* James Fogarty named new chairman of board

* Arthur J. Higgins has joined company as president and chief executive officer and member of board of directors

* Says q1 results reflect impact of previously announced realignment of company's sales force effective February 1, 2017

* Company will revise its financial guidance for year

* Q1 revenue view $114.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says resignation of James Schoeneck as president and chief executive officer and member of board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: