FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 hours ago
BRIEF-Depomed announces intent to effect a debt refinancing
#Brexit
#CentralBanks
#Trump
#LiuXiaobo
#Environment
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
High-speed Hyperloop project ready for key test in Nevada
Technology
High-speed Hyperloop project ready for key test in Nevada
Federer the hot favourite
Sport
Federer the hot favourite
John Lewis says demand for big ticket items falls
John Lewis says demand for big ticket items falls
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
July 13, 2017 / 12:25 PM / 20 hours ago

BRIEF-Depomed announces intent to effect a debt refinancing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Depomed Inc

* Depomed announces intent to effect a debt refinancing

* Seeking to refinance its existing $375 million principal amount of privately placed secured senior notes

* Existing notes are due in 2022 and have a coupon of 9.75% over three-month libor

* Currently expects net sales to be in range of approximately $98 million to $103 million for quarter ended june 30, 2017

* Depomed inc - expects non-gaap adjusted ebitda for q2 to be in range of approximately $23 million to $28 million

* Depomed inc - ‍on track to achieve previously stated financial guidance for full year​

* Currently expects to report its full q2 2017 financial results in early august

* Expect that will be able to refinance on significantly more favorable terms given solid net sales and ebitda

* Depomed inc - intent is to close debt refinancing during the quarter

* Q2 revenue view $101.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $101.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.63, revenue view $418.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.