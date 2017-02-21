BRIEF-Pros Holdings Inc announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes
* Pros announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes due 2047
Feb 21 Depomed Inc-
* Depomed reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 revenue $124 million versus I/B/E/S view $123 million
* Quarterly loss per share $0.72
* Quarterly non-gaap earnings per share $0.48
* Sees 2017 total revenue $490 million to $520 million
* Sees 2017 non-gaap adjusted ebitda $170 to $195 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.18, revenue view $516.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Recorded $43 million gaap tax expense charge related to establishment of a reserve against co's deferred tax assets during Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
