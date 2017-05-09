BRIEF-Arconic completes early redemption of 6.50% bonds due 2018 and 6.75% notes due 2018
* Arconic completes early redemption of 6.50% bonds due 2018 and 6.75% notes due 2018
May 9 Dermira Inc
* Dermira announces proposed offering of $250 million of convertible senior notes
* Dermira - Intends to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, $250 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2022
* Marching Moose Capital Corp. Announces update on definitive agreement with avidian gold inc.
* Deal would create biggest U.S. natural gas producer (New throughout, adds analyst comment and fact that deal would create the biggest U.S. natural gas producer)