Feb 28 Derwent London

* Total dividend 52.36 pence per share

* Final dividend up 20.6 percent to 52.36 penceper share

* FY net rental income increased 5.2% to £145.9m from £138.7m in 2015

* FY EPRA earnings per share increased 7.9% to 76.99p per share from 71.34p in 2015

* FY proposed final dividend per share increased by 25.0% to 38.50p making 52.36p for full year

* FY EPRA earnings rose 8.9% to £85.7m from £78.7m last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: