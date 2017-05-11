May 11 Derwent London Plc :
* In 2017 to date co has let or pre-let 260,100 sq ft
achieving rents of £17.0m pa
* White collar factory now complete, 72% let with majority
of remaining space under offer
* Q1 0.9% above december 2016 erv
* Ltv ratio 16.5% at 31 march 2017, with cash and undrawn
facilities of £359m
* Property disposals agreed in year to date total £327m,
6.7% above December 2016 values
* Three developments totalling 727,000 sq ft remain under
construction, 30% pre-let
* Lettings since end of February 4.6% above ERV
