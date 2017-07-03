UPDATE 3-Police seize servers of Ukrainian software firm after cyber attack
* Kiev says to extend tax deadline to help affected firms (Adds police, company comment)
July 3 Derwent London Plc:
* Derwent London sells the copyright building
* Has exchanged contracts on sale of its long leasehold interest in copyright building, 30 Berners Street W1 to Union Investment Real Estate GMBH
* Consideration is 165 mln stg, or 148.7 mls stg net of top-ups relating to rent free periods and a rent guarantee on vacant retail space
* Completion of sale is expected in Q4 2017 after building has been completed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, July 4 A new fund led by Greystar Real Estate Partners will acquire luxury U.S. apartment developer Monogram Residential Trust Inc in a deal valued at about $3 billion, the companies said on Tuesday.
MUMBAI, July 4 The board of Indian online marketplace Snapdeal has rejected a bid worth $700-$800 million from Flipkart after due diligence by its bigger rival, Mint newspaper reported on Tuesday.