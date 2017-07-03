July 3 Derwent London Plc:

* Derwent London sells the copyright building

* Has exchanged contracts on sale of its long leasehold interest in copyright building, 30 Berners Street W1 to Union Investment Real Estate GMBH

* Consideration is 165 mln stg, or 148.7 mls stg net of top-ups relating to rent free periods and a rent guarantee on vacant retail space

* Completion of sale is expected in Q4 2017 after building has been completed