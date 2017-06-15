June 15 Desert Star Resources Ltd:
* Desert Star to acquire the Kutcho high grade
copper-zinc-silver-gold project from Capstone Mining and
announces updated PFS results; post tax C$265 million NPV8pct
and 27.6pct IRR
* Desert Star Resources - consideration for acquisition of
Capstone's unit Kutcho copper corp which owns Kutcho includes
C$28.8 million in cash
