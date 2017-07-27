BRIEF-Destination Maternity, Orchestra-Prémaman announce mergertermination

1 Min Read
July 27 (Reuters) - Destination Maternity Corp
* Destination maternity and Orchestra-Prémaman announce termination of merger
* Merger agreement, entered into by parties on December 19, 2016, has been terminated
* Destination Maternity Corp - parties determined that it was in best interests of their respective stockholders to terminate merger transaction
* Orchestra agreed to reimburse Destination Maternity and co agreed to reimburse Orchestra for some costs incurred
* Deal terminated in light of challenges of satisfying regulations in France and in U.S.
* Destination Maternity Corp - challenges include uncertainty if regulatory requirements could be satisfied without unreasonable effort and expense Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: