UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 19 Destination XL Group Inc
* Destination XL Group Inc reports first quarter financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.12
* Q1 sales $107.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $109.2 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.07
* Destination XL Group Inc - reaffirmed fiscal 2017 outlook
* Destination XL Group Inc - inventory was $121.4 million at April 29, 2017 compared with $117.4 million at January 28, 2017
* Destination XL Group Inc - "our April performance exceeded our expectations with positive comp of 6.4 pct, positive trend has continued in May" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources