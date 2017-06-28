BRIEF-H.B. Fuller reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.62
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
June 28 Destiny Media Technologies Inc
* Destiny Media Technologies provides executive officer and director update
* Destiny Media Technologies Inc - appointed fred vandenberg to role of president and chief executive officer to replace steve vestergaard.
* Destiny Media Technologies Inc - vandenberg is currently destiny's chief financial officer and will remain in that role on a temporary basis
* Hyonmyong cho has replaced vestergaard as chairman of board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
June 29 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Reports financial results for the period ended May 31, 2017