BRIEF-Brookfield Canada Office says Glass Lewis recommends unitholders vote for redemption
June 12 Deswell Industries Inc:
* Deswell announces second half 2017 results
* Deswell Industries Inc - company announces second half cash dividend of $0.07 per share
* Deswell Industries Inc - expects cash dividend to be declared in coming two fiscal years may be reduced or suspended
* Deswell Industries Inc - reduction or suspension of dividend in order to increase capital investment in manufacturing equipment and facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* JinkoSolar to supply 38.4 MW of PV modules to solar plant in Hokkaido
* iHeartCommunications, Inc. announces extension of private offers to holders of its five series of priority guarantee notes and its senior notes due 2021 to exchange such notes for new securities