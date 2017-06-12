June 12 Deswell Industries Inc:

* Deswell announces second half 2017 results

* Deswell Industries Inc - company announces second half cash dividend of $0.07 per share

* Deswell Industries Inc - expects cash dividend to be declared in coming two fiscal years may be reduced or suspended

* Deswell Industries Inc - reduction or suspension of dividend in order to increase capital investment in manufacturing equipment and facilities