BRIEF-Reliance Communications initiates monetisation programme for real estate properties
* Says co has initiated monetisation programme for its real estate properties Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tQJ2au) Further company coverage:
May 23 DE&T Co Ltd :
* Says it signed a 5.69 billion won contract to provide display manufacturing equipment
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/UZqDgh
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says co has initiated monetisation programme for its real estate properties Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tQJ2au) Further company coverage:
* Forecasts a full year revenue of approximately $5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.05 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28