BRIEF-Pluristem Therapeutics files for mixed shelf of up to $200 mln - SEC Filing
* Pluristem Therapeutics Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $200 million - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2rJWJrh] Further company coverage:
June 21 Determine Inc:
* Determine Inc files for potential common stock offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2sV9147) Further company coverage:
* Pluristem Therapeutics Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $200 million - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2rJWJrh] Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 23 US bankers say the summer may be busier than usual for sponsor-driven mergers and acquisitions, which would be good news for loan investors clamoring for leveraged buyouts to provide opportunities to put money to work.
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 23 Brazilian Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi has pledged to travel to the United States and work to overturn a ban on imports of fresh Brazilian beef after a high percentage of shipments failed to pass U.S. safety checks.