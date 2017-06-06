BRIEF-Forestar Group has amended its merger agreement with Starwood Capital Group
* Forestar Group has amended its merger agreement with Starwood Capital Group to increase the merger consideration to $15.50 per share in cash
June 6 Determine Inc:
* Determine Inc - on june 1, 2017, determine, unit entered into amendment number ten to amended and restated business financing agreement
* Determine - amendment, among other things, extends maturity date of company's existing credit facility with Western Alliance Bank to april 20, 2019. Source text - bit.ly/2sQ5yzY Further company coverage:
* Snap is buying mapping startup zenly for $200 million- Bloomberg, citing sources Source text: https://bloom.bg/2sCMuXc Further company coverage:
* Quarterly gross revenue of $12.9 million was higher than entire previous fiscal year ($12.3 million)